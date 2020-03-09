Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after buying an additional 504,195 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $273.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

