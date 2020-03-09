Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 9,650 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.