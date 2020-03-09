Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.