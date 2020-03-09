Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

