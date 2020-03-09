Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 538,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,619,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

