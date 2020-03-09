Bank of Marin Purchases New Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,413 shares of company stock worth $3,679,094. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $174.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $229.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

