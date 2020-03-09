Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

AEP stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

