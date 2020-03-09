Crabel Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $285.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

