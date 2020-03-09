Bank of Marin Makes New $379,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,929,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $159.15 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

