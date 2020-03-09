Bank of Marin Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 601,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.