Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 907,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,556,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

