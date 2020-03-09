Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after purchasing an additional 674,176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 284,383 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,142,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

