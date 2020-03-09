Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 93,981 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,377,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,843,000 after buying an additional 54,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $144.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

