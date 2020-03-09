Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $41.84 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

