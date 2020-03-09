Bank of Marin Makes New $277,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

