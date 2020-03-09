Bank of Marin Makes New $389,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $214.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90. Aon PLC has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.88.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

