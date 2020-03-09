Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 718,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

