Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,035 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $357,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

