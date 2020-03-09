Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BCE worth $361,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

