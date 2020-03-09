Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 31,120 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.69% of Msci worth $369,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

