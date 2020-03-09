Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $38,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

