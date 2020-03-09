Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

