Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,357,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.78% of Tc Pipelines worth $392,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,765,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

