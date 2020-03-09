Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Teladoc Health worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,479,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 52,831 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 423,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 52,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares during the period.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

