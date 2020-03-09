Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 854.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

MCD opened at $198.86 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

