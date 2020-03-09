Franklin Resources Inc. Has $328.52 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $328,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $160.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.