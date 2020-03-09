Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,049.63.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,612.09 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,584.00 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

