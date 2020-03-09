Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,706,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of InterXion worth $394,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INXN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 106.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,612 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INXN opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.