Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

American Tower stock opened at $246.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

