Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,295.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

