Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,122 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Shares of COF opened at $82.29 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

