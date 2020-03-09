Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,056,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $541.00 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.44.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

