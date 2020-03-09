Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 16,904 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Target worth $338,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Shares of Target stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

