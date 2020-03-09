Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,094 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

