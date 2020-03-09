Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.36 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

