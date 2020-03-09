Franklin Resources Inc. Has $335.58 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Lam Research worth $335,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $294.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200 day moving average of $270.27. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

