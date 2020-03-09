Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

