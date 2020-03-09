AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of AbbVie worth $358,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.82 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

