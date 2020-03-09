Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $161.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $154.74 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

