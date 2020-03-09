Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

