Franklin Resources Inc. Has $340.22 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.63% of Veeva Systems worth $340,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

NYSE VEEV opened at $146.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $38,960.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

