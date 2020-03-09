Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $482,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 88,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

