Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 15.4% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Shares of ACN opened at $178.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

