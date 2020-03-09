Franklin Resources Inc. Has $377.66 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $377,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $166.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.69. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,617,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,775 shares of company stock worth $57,480,034. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

