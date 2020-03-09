Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.49 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $117.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

