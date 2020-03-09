Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.80 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $39,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

