Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.26 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,249 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 883,891 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $40,297,000 after buying an additional 675,520 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 185,011 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 882,153 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

