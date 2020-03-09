Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,286 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of IHS Markit worth $379,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 32.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.