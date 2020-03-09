Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $41,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $7,276,450. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Shares of HUM opened at $367.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

