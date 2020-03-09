Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,322 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $388,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $245.88 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

